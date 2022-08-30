Majic 102.3/92.7 CLOSE

Jennifer Hudson took to Instagram to show off her casual style in a knit purple dress that was everything!

Taking to the social media platform, the award winning songstress showed off her Tony Award donning a Derek La Avinna ribbed sweater dress. The dress currently retails for $179 and is available at Saks Off Fifth!

She E.G.O.T winner was all smiles as she showed off her new award and her cozy style, rocking her hair in a slicked back pony tail with plump lipstick on her lips. She also rocked matching, purple nails to set the entire look off right and stood alongside a piano that shelved the rest of her illustrious awards including her Grammy, Oscar, and Emmy.

“Look what arrived yal !!! @thetonyawards @strangeloopbway” she captioned the photo showing off the newest addition to her trophy case. Check it out below.

The beauty then shared an Instagram Reel reminding us why she’s an E.G.O.T winner, belting out some of her favorite broadway songs for her millions of followers in true J. Hud fashion.

“In honor of my Tony, I had to take a trip down memory lane revisiting some of my favorite Broadway songs I’ve performed throughout my career — all the way back to Big River at @marriotttheatre when I was 19 !!! Ooh this was fun ! Did u catch them all ? Which is your fav??,” the starlet captioned the talented video. Check ito ut below.

A true talent indeed! What do you think about J. Hud’s look? Would you rock it?

Jennifer Hudson Looked Like Royalty While Showing Off Her Tony Award In A Knit Purple Dress was originally published on hellobeautiful.com