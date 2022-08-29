2 Suitland High School Students Bring Guns On First Day of School, Both Arrested

Majic 102.3/92.7 CLOSE

On the first day of school at Suitland High School, two students were arrested after handguns were found on them. It was reported that one of the students, a 16-year-old boy, was found with a handgun in his waistband when Prince George’s County Sheriff’s deputies arrived to serve a warrant on him at about 11 a.m.

Prince George’s County Police charged him with a carjacking on June 29, 2022, in District Heights and other gun-related charges including possession of a handgun on school property. He is being charged as an adult.

Later that day, a school resource officer received information from a parent that a second student, 18-year-old Christopher Harris of New Carrollton, was potentially armed with a handgun. Harris was taken into custody when a gun was found in his backpack. He will be charged with multiple gun-related offenses, including possession of a dangerous weapon on school property. Both guns were confiscated.

Prince George’s County Public Schools statement:

I appreciate the swift response from the Prince George’s County Sheriff’s Office, Prince George’s County Police Department and Prince George’s County Public Schools security staff in addressing today’s incidents. I want to reiterate that weapons have no place in our schools. Families must assist us in protecting all students and staff from harm. Please check your child’s backpack, inform law enforcement partners about safety concerns and seek assistance from school staff in addressing health and wellness challenges. We cannot do this work alone.

