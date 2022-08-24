A Ma Maniére To Drop 23,000 Pairs Of The Nike Air Ship Via Raffle, Good Luck With That

Majic 102.3/92.7 CLOSE

A few days ago A Ma Maniére shocked everyone when they suddenly announced that they had an another Air Jordan collaboration releasing this month and now we have the details on how to get yourself a pair of the new collaboration.

Later this week A Ma Maniére will be dropping just 23,000 pairs of their “Royal Blue” Air Ship via raffle both in-store and online and though not many people go gaga for the Air Ship’s, the limited quantities will surely move people to try and get a pair. Taking to IG to announce the raffle, the good folks over at A Ma Maniére explained why they decided to remix the Air Ship and how people can enter to get a pair.

Drawing a parallel between A Ma Maniére’s commitment to amplify impactful stories and the mythical silhouette’s origin story, the A Ma Maniére Air Ship draws from the deep struggle for the Black and Brown community to constantly prove itself in the face of doubt and adversity, with redemption and validation coming at the cost of countless hours doing the work in anonymity.

Launching in Adult sizing from Mens 4.5/Womens 6 to Mens 14/Womens 15.5 and priced at $140, there are two ways to access and purchase the upcoming A Ma Maniére Air Ship:

1. LOCAL IN-STORE RAFFLE ENTRY: appointments available NOW at amamaniere.com.⁠

2. ONLINE LAUNCH: Official launch on 8.26 11AM EST at amamaniere.com.⁠

Good luck outmaneuvering the sneaker bots that’s sure to crash the site come August 26th.

Check out the commercial spot for the A Ma Maniére x Air Ship below and let us know if these will be on your radar when the raffle goes live later this week.

