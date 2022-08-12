Washington Wizards Celebrate 25th Anniversary of Team Name Change With 2 For $25 Ticket Deals + More

Majic 102.3/92.7 CLOSE

The classic Washington Wizards jersey is back! With this 90s throwback worn by DC legends; Gilbert Arenas, John Wall and the GOAT Micheal Jordan, the team hopes to return with a bang for the 2022-2023 NBA season! The Washington Wizards have unveiled their campaign for the 2022-23 season celebrating the team’s 25th anniversary since rebranding to the Wizards name in 1997.

How will the 25th Anniversary be celebrated? Take a look at the events and deals happening throughout this season below…

To commemorate the season, Washington will unveil their new Classic Edition jersey highlighted by the white, blue and bronze uniform. They will also reveal a newly-designed court in the same style which will be used concurrently with the Classic Edition jerseys during select games throughout the season. Washington will also acknowledge the motivation for the team’s name change in 1997 and will continue to raise awareness and funds for organizations working to combat gun violence in the Nation’s Capital. During the 2022-23 season, 25% of all in-venue Washington Bullets apparel sales will be donated to the Alliance of Concerned Men (ACM), an organization dedicated to promoting understanding, peace, and harmony. Monumental Sports & Entertainment Foundation will also match this donation for up to $10,000. At a select game during the upcoming season, the Wizards will raise awareness on the gun violence crisis that has plagued the country and help educate fans on how they can assist. Fans attending will be encouraged to wear orange and will hear from local activists and organizations. Fans will have a chance to celebrate the team’s 25th anniversary throughout the season with a variety of ticket offers, including a special “Two for $25” deal for select Classic games. Dates for Classic games, as well as all other Wizards 25th Anniversary themed initiatives and offers, will be determined shortly following the release of 2022-23 schedule. To honor their history, the team will celebrate the foundational years of the Wizards’ brand and connect fans to the most significant players, moments, and themes of the last 25 years. Fans will get to learn more about the team’s last 25 years through video features, articles, and podcasts, all of which can be found on the Wizards website and social channels. During the 2022-23 season, the Wizards will unveil a new line of retail options for fans looking to celebrate in style. The 25th anniversary line will include the Classic edition jerseys which will be available for purchase this fall, a variety of Mitchell & Ness collection items and other various items in the blue-and-bronze branding, special edition retail giveaways and more. The Capital One Arena concession stands will also get a 25th anniversary spin. On select nights, fans will have the chance to purchase a limited-edition Michelob ULTRA throwback offer specially tailored to celebrate the Wizards’ 25-year history. This season, Hennessy will offer a new special-edition drink that will be available at limited concession stands on specific games. “The Classic” will be a Hennessy based cocktail with orange juice and tonic water with an orange wedge to top it off. Aramark food services will also get in the throwback spirit, offering $25 food packages for fans to choose from.

Get more information on the Wizards 2022-23 ticket options here and sign up here to be the first to know when the new jerseys are available for purchase!

