It’s time for another reading of the “Daily Horrorscope,” where Georgia Alfredas keeps it real by telling every astrological sign the harsh truth about themselves for today’s date of August 15th, 2022.

Aries: Why is your husband handling your finances and he’s proven to be bad with money or he ain’t got a job, right?

Taurus: Yes. You should say something when your good friend post pictures of herself on vacation in Europe, and she owes you money. Yeah, you better say something.

Gemini: if people asked you where you get your wig from, that’s not a compliment.

Cancer: You may not be the sharpest knife in the drawer if you’re told you have crow’s feet, and you disagree because you know, I mean you will have pigeon toe but you definitely don’t have crow’s feet.

Leo: Your fiance of 15 years says it’s time to get married. Yeah. Yeah. Fortunately, he takes you to a pawn shop and tells you to pick out a ring.

Virgo: You might be ungrateful. If your man just bought you a Rolls Royce and you tell him to take it back because it doesn’t get good gas mileage.

Libra: Remember to burn all on cleanable dirty underwear so they can never be found by the new girlfriend by accidebt

Scorpio: Never leave your kids alone with a new date while you get dressed. Because chances are he will not be present when you come out of the bedroom.

Sagittarius: your best friend is a Jehovah Witness. He spends all day on Saturdays knocking on doors, but has no soliciting sign on his door.

Capricorn: There might be a lack of trust in your relationship. If you never leave your checkbook in a room

Aquarius: Why are you teaching your kids how to tell little lies?

Pisces: Remember, crop tops should be worn if you have at least attempted to do a few situps

Russ Parr Morning Show’s Daily Horrorscope For August 15th, 2022 was originally published on blackamericaweb.com