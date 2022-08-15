Family Of Christian Obumseli Wants Courtney Clenney To Serve Life In Prison For His Murder

Majic 102.3/92.7 CLOSE

The family of Christian “Toby” Obumseli says their faith in the justice system has been restored now that Courtney Clenney has been charged with second-degree murder. Last week, officials in Hawaii arrested and charged Clenney for the gruesome stabbing of 27-year-old Obumseli. Now, the family hopes law officials will serve the OnlyFans model with a hefty sentence for the alleged crime.

Larry Handfield, the attorney representing the family told TMZ they want Clenney to spend the rest of her life in prison for the stabbing, according to TMZ. On April 3, Clenney, 26, stabbed Obsumseli during a domestic dispute at their Miami Edgewater apartment. The young social media star said she attacked her ex-boyfriend out of self-defense, but the parents of Obumseli believe she intentionally committed the cold-blooded murder.

As previously reported, Clenney was in Hawaii at a rehab facility seeking therapy for post-traumatic stress disorder and substance abuse when authorities slammed her with murder charges. Days after the arrest, new footage was released that appeared to show Courtney, who goes by the name @CourtneyTailor on Instagram, attacking Obumseli in an elevator just a few months before the fatal stabbing.

However, Clenney’s attorney, Frank Prieto told the New York Post that Christian Obumseli attacked and stalked the young Instagram model in the weeks leading up to the tragic incident. He also accused Obumseli of being an “abuser.”

“Obumseli was the abuser, the worst kind of abuser,” Prieto said. “He would manipulate and abuse Courtney in private when he thought nobody was around.” The Obumselis have vehemently denied the allegations.

Hanfield is urging for police to reopen the investigation. The law official told The Miami Herald that Obumseli was never taken into custody or charged when the police visited the couple on four different occasions for domestic calls. However, Prieto said he’ll stop at nothing until Courtney is acquitted of the charges.

“Although the State Attorney, by law, must consider the wishes of the next of kin in a criminal case, those wishes often have to give way to more reasonable minds,” Prieto said in a statement to TMZ. “While we understand the family is grieving the loss of Mr. Obumseli, and they want justice, justice in this matter will be the acquittal of Courtney on all charges.”

