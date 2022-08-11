Majic 102.3/92.7 CLOSE

Tiffany Haddish is gracing the cover of Cosmopolitan’s upcoming issue where she talks about everything from finding peace to dating and everything in between.

Donning a curve hugging orange mesh dress with her platinum blonde pixie cut, the comedian and actress served face and body on the magazine’s cover and shared the photo with her 7.4 million Instagram followers earlier today.

For her exclusive interview, the comedian opened up bout her love life as fans are wondering if she’s found a new love interest after her split from Common. “I’m queendom-building right now. But if some potential suitors show up and they want to take me somewhere….,” she told the magazine.

She continued, “I have been dating my a** off. That’s one thing that’s been really great. I know all the fine restaurants now. I got a date coming up where I’m dining in the dark. You order your food before you go in, and you go in and it’s dark, and the food is supposed to be really good because you can’t see.”

And when it comes to dating advice, Haddish told the magazine, “Put on something cute but not too fancy. Be ready for if you go dancing, some shoes that are cute but comfy. I don’t want to be complaining. I’ll wait until date three or four to be that date. I’ll do something uncomfortable and see how he handles my discomfort because you need to know that before you lay down with a man, unless he’s going to be the jump-off.2 I’m hoping someone will earn their way into my bed soon. But I got the Rose3 off of Groupon, and that thing is amazing. And it travels well. Now, if you’re into penetration, all that stuff, it’s not going to really get that part, but that’s why I got a rose quartz penis off of AliExpress that’s amazing. I think it’s helping me heal.”

Read the full interview here.

Tiffany Haddish On Dating Advice: ‘Put On Something Cute But Not Too Fancy’ was originally published on hellobeautiful.com