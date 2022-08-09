Community Affairs Show: Alzheimer’s Association Presents the Stage Play “Unforgettable”

Majic 102.3/92.7 CLOSE

This week on the Community Affairs Show, Cheryl Jackson speaks with Dr. Carl Hill, Chief Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Officer of the Alzheimer’s Association and Garrett Davis, Award winning Playwright and filmmaker of Gdavis Productions and Films. Dr. Hill shares how Alzheimer’s disproportionately affects undeserved and underrepresented population in the United States. They are less likely to be diagnosed; less likely to be recruited to participate in research; and less likely to have access to care an support services. A part of the strategy to increase awareness is by partnering with several national organizations.

Garrett Davis shares his personal testimony and why he’s partnered with the Alzheimer’s Association to present his stage production “Unforgettable”. The theme song “Unforgettable” is lead by Blanche McAllister, of Donald Lawrence and Co. It will be available for streams and downloads on August 13th. “Unforgettable” will play at the Bowie Center For Performing Arts, Sunday, September 18th at 5pm. To reserve you tickets log on to the Alzheimer’s Association National Capital Area Chapter.

No one should face Alzheimer’s disease alone. The Alzheimer’s Association is here to help. Call anytime day or night at the free 24/7 Helpline 800-272-3900 to start the conversation.

