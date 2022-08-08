Majic 102.3/92.7 CLOSE

Follow The Russ Parr Show on Twitter and Instagram and On Facebook Too!

For years, the Black Quarterback was looked at in a negative way. While the talent was there, Black QBs were considered athletic but not smart enough to play the position. Players like Marlin Briscoe (First Black QB to start in the American Football League) and James “Shack” Harris saw some success in their leagues but were never given the reigns to lead a franchise.

CLICK HERE TO LISTEN TO THE RUSS PARR SHOW LIVE FROM 6AM – 10AM EST

Jason Reid, Senior NFL Writer for their Andscape platform talks with Russ Parr about his new book “Rise of the Black Quarterback: What It Means for America.” The book “chronicles the history of Black players in the NFL, such as Warren Moon, and the recent careers of groundbreaking Black quarterbacks, including Colin Kaepernick.” Reid breaks down how Black signal callers like former NFL MVPs Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson still have to deal with some of the stereotypes that have haunted the position, Deshaun Watson‘s suspension, and more.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

LISTEN BELOW:

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

ESPN Senior Writer Jason Reid Talks “Rise of the Black Quarterback: What It Means for America” was originally published on blackamericaweb.com