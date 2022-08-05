Jonathan McReynolds Turns A Classic Spiritual Into A Modern Hit With “Your World”

Majic 102.3/92.7 CLOSE

Many of us grew up in church hearing the classic African American spiritual “He’s Got the Whole World in His Hands,” which was first released in the 1920s and over a century later is still inspiring modern day hits.

The latest to be inspired is our good man Jonathan McReynolds, who releases his new single “Your World” with a sample that might sound familiar.

McReynolds’ rendition of the century-old jingle takes the sound into a way more contemporary vibe, keeping the message about God but also adding lyrics that can also be applied to a loved one. “This is Your World / I’m just living in it / I’m just walking through it / knowing that You’re with me,” he croons effortlessly, keeping the receiver of that message interchangeable based on the perspective. Still, as he finishes up and adds, “This is Your World / I’m just praying through it / knowing that you listen,” it’s clear to see he’s referring to the Man Above.

The song was recording as he embarked on the 37-city Kingdom Tour alongside Maverick City Music and Kirk Franklin. The chart-topping success of his last project, Make Room, adds high expectations for the forthcoming album. Thankfully by the sound of the first single, the rest that follows should be even more of a treat.

Sing along with Jonathan McReynolds below in the official lyric video to “Your World,” which you can stream right now on all digital platforms:

