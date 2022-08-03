Giveon Goes On A Very Awkward Chicken Shop Date [Watch]

Majic 102.3/92.7 CLOSE

With a smooth voice like Giveon’s, it doesn’t even really matter what he’s saying on this “Chicken Shop Date” with London YouTuber Amelia Dimoldenberg because we’ll swoon either way.

Amelia is a 28 year old UK journalist, comedian and television presenter. She created the web series Chicken Shop Date where she interviews pop stars, rappers, grime artists, athletes as well as other YouTubers in fried chicken restaurants in London, England. In this episode Amelia goes on a date with singer Giveon where they talk about romance, songs with chicken, pick-up lines, date rules, siblings, favorite emoji, and more.

Watch the full video below to see how things get awkward…

