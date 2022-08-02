Donald Trump Opens His Sphincter-Shaped Mouth To Speak On Brittney Griner

Majic 102.3/92.7 CLOSE

Traveling in the land of Donald Trump’s delusion and audacity must be a blissful thing. Imagine being a sitting president who has had his own legal battles and is mainly responsible for spreading voter fraud propaganda that ultimately led to a domestic terrorist attack on the U.S. Capitol—and still thinking it’s appropriate to fix yourself to speak on Brittney Griner.

Yet here we are…

According to Rolling Stone, Trump made an appearance on the Clay Travis & Buck Sexton Show podcast Friday, during which he weighed in on reports that the U.S. made an offer to trade Griner and U.S. Marine Paul Whelan for Viktor Bout. Bout is a convicted Russian arms trafficker.

“She knew you don’t go in there loaded up with drugs, and she admitted it,” Trump said. “I assume she admitted it without too much force because it is what it is, and it certainly doesn’t seem like a very good trade, does it? He’s absolutely one of the worst in the world, and he’s gonna be given his freedom because a potentially spoiled person goes into Russia loaded up with drugs.”

“She went in there loaded up with drugs into a hostile territory where they’re very vigilant about drugs,” he continued. “They don’t like drugs. And she got caught. And now we’re supposed to get her out—and she makes, you know, a lot of money, I guess. We’re supposed to get her out for an absolute killer and one of the biggest arms dealers in the world. Killed many Americans. Killed many people.”

Three times, the former riot-inciter-in-chief repeated the words “loaded up with drugs” to describe Griner getting caught with vape cartridges that contained cannabis oil.

Donald Trump’s Dog Whistling Is Deafening

Everything said against Trump is “fake news” or at least an exaggeration (according to Republicans and other assorted MAGAts), but this is an accurate account of Griner’s “crime?”

And, hold up—is Trumple-weird-skin really out here calling Griner a “potentially spoiled person?” How TF is this silver spoon trust fund baby who spent months throwing a temper tantrum after losing his reelection bid—a tantrum that led to an insurrection—calling anyone spoiled?

Griner is facing up to 10 years in prison for a “crime” that shouldn’t be a crime. It doesn’t help that a former American president is going out of his way to make the WNBA star sound like more of a criminal than she actually is (which is not, if we’re being honest.) This is what we come to expect from the bigoted hypocrite that is Donald Trump.

