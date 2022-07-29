Mayor Bowser Signs Off On Pay Increases

Majic 102.3/92.7 CLOSE

The Department of Human Resources Director Lindsey Maxwell joined Mayor Bowser to sign the Fiscal Year 2022 and Fiscal Year 2023 District Government Employee Pay Schedules Emergency Approval Act of 2022 which authorized pay increases and bonuses for approximately 8,000 non-union government employees in Washington, D.C.

The legislation, approved by D.C. Council on July 12, authorizes a retroactive cost of living increase of 1.5% for Fiscal Year 2022, a 3.5 percent one-time, retroactive bonus for Fiscal Year 2022, and a 2.5 percent cost of living increase for Fiscal Year 2023.

“Like the agreement we signed in March, these pay increases represent our gratitude to the thousands of public servants who serve our community with dedication and keep DC moving forward,” said Bowser. “We want more people to join our team. DC Government is a fantastic place to work – good pay, good benefits, great colleagues, and a fantastic opportunity to serve and support our city and our neighbors. I encourage anyone thinking about what’s next to sign up for the upcoming job fair and find your fair shot at DC Government.”

To get DC residents prepared for the D.C. government virtual summer job fair (August 11 & August 12), the DCHR’s Center for Learning and Development (CLD) will host three seminars:

Thursday, July 28 from 12pm – 1:30pm

Friday, July 29 from 3:00pm – 4:30pm

Friday, August 5 from 8:30am – 10:00am

“We are excited that we’ve found a way to meet residents exactly where they are using a platform that enables real-time interaction between our recruiters and top candidates – while being good stewards of the government’s resources at the same time,” said Director Maxwell.

The seminars will provide participants tips for resume writing, interviewing, how to best engage with recruiters virtually, and navigating the virtual platform.

The last day to register is Sunday, August 7 and you must register in order to attend. CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP!

source: wjla

