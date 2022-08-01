Zaki Baruti, Dr. Kmt Schokley & Dr. Nah Dove l The Carl Nelson Show

Majic 102.3/92.7 CLOSE

The President/General of the Universal Afrikan Peoples Organization returns to our classroom on Monday morning. Zaki Baruti will preview Tuesday’s elections, The attack on the Uhuru Movement & Bill Russell’s contributions to the struggle. Before Brother Zaki, Dr. Kmt Schokley on the importance of African-Centered schools. Getting us started, Temple University’s Dr. Nah Dove.

The Big Show starts on WOL 95.9 FM & 1450 AM, 1010 AM WOLB and woldcnews.com at 6 am ET., 5 am CT., 3 am PT., and 11 am BST. Call in # 800 450 7876 to participate, & listen live also on, 104.1hd2 FM, 93.9hd2 FM, & 102.3hd2 FM, Tune In Radio & Alexa. All shows are available for free from your favorite podcast platform. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram.

