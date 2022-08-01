Majic 102.3/92.7 CLOSE

Monkeypox is spreading quickly and a vaccine is an option not readily available. This may be the next pandemic to happen next. Dr. Collier answers questions about monkeypox, the way it’s spread, whether it’s a sexually transmitted infection, and information on the vaccine. Hear more information about monkeypox in the video below.

SEE: Monkeypox: What You Need To Know About The Rising Disease

Dr. Collier Shares Need To Know Information About Monkeypox & Getting The Vaccine [WATCH] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com