Kevin Durant may have a new suitor: The Boston Celtics. NBA insiders report that the C’s have offered All-Star Jaylen Brown and more for the former NBA MVP. How does that look for both teams? Arizona Cardinals just gave Quarterback Kyler Murray a BOATLOAD of Money but is he worth it?

The homies get deep, asking about mother’s impact on sports and more!

I Hate The Homies ‘Celtic Pride’ | Episode 10 was originally published on blackamericaweb.com