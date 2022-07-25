Professor Griff, Attorney J Wyndal Gordon, Dr. Deanna Bailey & Activist Amanda Wallace l The Carl Nelson Show

Majic 102.3/92.7 CLOSE

Public Enemys’ Minister of Information, Professor Griff, returns to our classroom on Monday Morning. Professor Griff will discuss Texas’ attempt to white-wash history by declaring slavery was involuntary Relocation. Before we get to Professor Griff, Baltimore Attorney J Wyndal Gordon explains why he’s representing the so-called squeeze-kid accused of killing a motorist. Before the legal arguments are presented, Dr. Deanna Bailey updates us on African-Centered STEAM programs for our children. The program will begin with activist Amanda Wallace reporting on CPS, The Child Protection Services.

The Big Show starts on WOL 95.9 FM & 1450 AM, 1010 AM WOLB and woldcnews.com at 6 am ET., 5 am CT., 3 am PT., and 11 am BST. Call in # 800 450 7876 to participate, & listen live also on, 104.1hd2 FM, 93.9hd2 FM, & 102.3hd2 FM, Tune In Radio & Alexa. All shows are available for free from your favorite podcast platform. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram.

