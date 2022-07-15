UniverSoul Circus Fresh Clowns Dance Challenge

Show your Fresh Moves for a chance to win a family 4-pack of tickets and a shot to perform with the Fresh Clowns at the UniverSoul Circus, National Harbor, MD!

Log on to your Instagram account and create an original post that includes your :15 second or less “Fresh Moves” Dance Challenge video submission and the following hashtags to receive one entry: #BestCircusEver, #contest, and #UniverSoulCircusMAJIC1023Contest

See official rules for more details – and good luck!

Official Contest Rules Official Contest Disclaimer