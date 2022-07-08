Majic 102.3/92.7 CLOSE

Hart to Heart, the NBC Peacock talk show hosted by Kevin Hart, is coming back for its second season, starting Thursday, July 14. And based on the trailer, the Philly-born funnyman has another star-studded lineup on deck.

“After an incredible first season of Hart to Heart, I couldn’t wait to get back in the chair to have more raw and hilarious conversations with some of the best in the business,” Hart said in a statement. “There is something special about sitting down with a glass of wine, it brings out honesty and hilarity in guests and delivers real conversations that you won’t get anywhere else.”

Tracee Ellis Ross, Jay-Z, Mike Tyson, and Saweetie are some of the names visiting Hart this around. But one of Hart’s most intriguing guests this time around is another fellow comedian: Chris Rock.

Presumably taped after the infamous “Slap Heard Around The World,” Hart is seen asking Rock if he’s okay at the start of the 80-second trailer. “I’m as happy as you can be in these crazy times,” Rock responds.

The first season of Hart to Heart featured the likes of Cameron Diaz, Taraji P. Henson, and Kelly Clarkson. But one of the funniest moments came when Hart sat with actor Don Cheadle to discuss the latter’s body of work and the value of generational wealth.

“And me, you know,” Cheadle said during their talk, “I’m 56 years old.” Watch the clip below to relive the memorably awkward interaction that spawned infinite memes. And check out Season Two of Hart to Heart to see what other silliness goes down!

Kevin Hart Sits Down With Jay-Z, Chris Rock, And More In Season Two Of NBC Peacock’s “Hart 2 Heart” was originally published on cassiuslife.com