The Hip Hop Fraternity is a brother and sisterhood who supports the goals and aspirations of those we house under their umbrella. They promote Love, Peace, & Respect. “We give industry professionals guidance to help them advance to the next level by means of Artist Development and other development mechanisms. We guide and mentor those who are determined and want to succeed in the music industry.”
Their mission is to allow industry professionals to thrive and succeed in the entertainment industry by means of effective development and guidance. With a vision and goal to develop industry professionals by helping to reach their goals and aspirations by means of effective developmental goals and guidance. Listen to the full interview below to learn more…
Pimpin Ken Talks DC Hip Hop Fraternity’s Crown Your City Tour + More! was originally published on kysdc.com