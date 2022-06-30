Nike Unveils Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Zoom Freak 4

Majic 102.3/92.7 CLOSE

The Greek Freak is dropping again.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is prepping to release another signature sneaker, aptly dubbed the Nike Zoom Freak 4. Unlike its predecessor, the fourth interaction scraps the forefoot strap but keeps the low profile that Giannis’ has been accustomed to. The reverse swish also makes another appearance but gets spiced up a bit with text that reads, “The One Who Believed Would Become The Unbelievable.”

The shoe was first premiered on Nike Basketball’s Instagram with Antetokounmpo rocking a signature heather grey “Freak” hoodie holding up the sneaker, which appears to be in a black, slate grey, lime green, and pink colorway. The upper looks to be constructed of engineered mesh which sits atop a visible Air Unit.

The shoe unveiling falls in line with the NBA Champ’s RISE Disney+ exclusive movie, which depicts the struggle of emigrating from Nigeria to Greece as he and his brothers find their gift of basketball on local courts.

“The One Who Believed Would Become Unbelievable. We’re celebrating Disney’s RISE with a first look at @Giannis_An34’s latest signature shoe, the Nike Zoom Freak 4,” reads Nike’s caption. “A shoe that celebrates his journey from unknown to unbelievable; from sharing basketball shoes with @Thanasis_Ante43 as kids, to having four signature releases of his own. Stream Disney’s RISE now on @DisneyPlus, and join us on the Nike app to access the Zoom Freak 4 when it drops.”

A lot goes into creating Giannis’ sneakers –like meticulously incorporating his on-court moves and off-the-court passions–, a feat he didn’t understand until he got in the lab with the design team when creating his first shoe.

“I didn’t know anything about this process before today,” 6’ 11” forward said in 2019. “I thought we were going to talk with five people about what I like in a shoe. It was much deeper than that. I was surprised by how many people are involved — the size of the team and the level of input they want from me on the product and what I want to represent.”

According to early reports –which Nike has yet to confirm– several colorways are set to hit stores come August 5.

