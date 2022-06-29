Sony Announces ‘Ghostbusters’ Sequel Is Coming In 2023

Majic 102.3/92.7 CLOSE

Well, duh, of course, a Ghostbusters sequel was coming, and now fans of the iconic film franchise have a date to mark on their calendars.

Ghostbusters Sequel Arrives In 2023

Deadline reports that someone will be putting on the proton packs, suiting up in the jumpsuits, sliding down the pole, and hopping in ECTO-1 in an upcoming Ghostbusters sequel arriving Wednesday, Dec. 20 2023.

Sony teased the forthcoming sequel in a sizzle reel shown at CinemaCon, director Jason Reitman and writer Gil Kenan later confirmed the follow-up to Ghostbusters: Afterlife was coming during Ghostbusters Day, June 8.

For those who saw Ghostbusters: Afterlife, which is was phenomenal, and the last movie, Ghostbusters movie the franchise creator Ivan Reitman worked on before he passed away, an after-credits scene featuring original Ghostbuster Ernie Hudson teased the story would continue.

It took some time for Afterlife to arrive in theaters. Sony held the movie due to the pandemic, but it was eventually released and raked in $200M worldwide.

What Would A Ghostbusters: Afterlife Sequel Look Like?

Ahead of Ghostbusters: Afterlife’s Blu-Ray release, Cassius Life spoke with Ernie Hudson about a potential sequel and what it could look like.

So now Winston’s got a billion dollars. I’m cool right there, you know? And he bought the car and the firehouse. And the fact that he says he’ll always be a Ghostbuster, I think, he’ll definitely be, I mean, maybe that guy who runs the thing or whatever. I mean, I don’t know. They never tell me if there’s anything. I’d hate to get my hopes up and suddenly Eddie Murphy’s Winston. You know? This is Hollywood, so, I don’t think he’ll be the guy running around necessarily. That’ll be to the younger people, probably. I mean, this is all just me. You know? Certainly, he’s physically able to do that, but yeah. So Sam Jackson in all the Marvel movies, whatever, you know that character he plays, it shows up, so I don’t know. But my line from the first movie, hey, man, if there’s a steady paycheck in it, I believe anything you say so.

We hope the new Ghostbusters from the Afterlife squad returns in the sequel. We also spoke with Celeste O’Conner, who plays Lucky in the film, about the importance of representation in the franchise.

Photo: Sony Pictures / Ghostbusters: Afterlife

Sony Announces ‘Ghostbusters’ Sequel Is Coming In 2023 was originally published on cassiuslife.com