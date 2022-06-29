Russ Parr Morning Show’s Daily Horrorscope For June 29th, 2022

Majic 102.3/92.7 CLOSE

It’s time for another reading of the “Daily Horrorscope,” where Georgia Alfredas keeps it real by telling every astrological sign the harsh truth about themselves for today’s date of June 29th, 2022.

LISTEN BELOW

READ YOUR HORRORSCOPE BELOW

Aries if you see your man get into a fight in a crowded club, and he starts taking off his jewelry and rubbing Vaseline all over his face, sneak out the back door alright booboo, okay?

Taurus: If the little white lady that works at the front desk thinks you look just like continue just go with it.

Gemini: Why are you at PetSmart asking if the dog that you want is biracial. Now because I noticed he got black spots and white spots so was up?

Cancer: Your kids are the reason the traveling fare skips your town.

Leo: Just because you won one barefoot sprint in your neighborhood doesn’t mean you should try out for the Olympics.

Libra: You might be in the South. If most of the patrol cars have old Trump-Pence bumper stickers on them.

Scorpio: If a man shows you a tattoo of your initials after your second date. Do not make it a third day block him on email, phone social media block him quickly.

Sagittarius: Do not date a woman whose ex-boyfriend is a UFC fighter getting out of jail on Saturday.

Capricorn: If a woman breaks up with you, because she doesn’t feel that you and her cat have connected you probably shouldn’t try to stay in their relationship anyway.

Aquarius: You are wrong for reminding your kids about the nine months you carry them every time you want them to do something for you, right? No, you are exactly right.

Pisces: Almost everything your husband does annoys you. But you love him anyway.

