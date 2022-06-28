Majic 102.3/92.7 CLOSE

It’s time for another reading of the “Daily Horrorscope,” where Georgia Alfredas keeps it real by telling every astrological sign the harsh truth about themselves for today’s date of June 28th, 2022.

Aries: Remember, never wear a blue shirt to Walmart.

Taurus: You are wrong for putting blindfolds on your children when going to Six Flags.

Gemini: Why are you always so quick to be critical of every single movie you see?

Cancer: When at the new man’s house. Stop looking for incriminating evidence.

Leo: it’s your second day on the job. It would not be advisable to ask what your coworkers do because it doesn’t appear that they’re doing anything.

Virgo: Do not ignore the little white lady who pulls up next to you and your new BMW and asks what you do for a living.

Libra: it’s just your luck. You meet the finest man in the grocery store. And you’re wearing dirty clothes.

Scorpio: you had a wonderful date with a very sexy lady. Until she says can you stop somewhere anywhere? I got to boop.

Sagittarius: Your boss might be a tad bit racially insensitive. If he wants to try to figure out what part of Africa your ancestors are from.

Capricorn: Getting late back from lunch staying to your boss. You can find a lighter that works? That’s not gonna work.

Aquarius: You are wrong for berating the Girl Scouts outside grocery stores are trying to hard-sell you during these tough economic times.

Pisces: Stop telling people you know you fine because it’s apparent ya know a lot.

Russ Parr Morning Show’s Daily Horrorscope For June 28th, 2022 was originally published on blackamericaweb.com