A 36-year-old man in Atlanta is under arrest for allegedly killing an employee and shooting another. His reason? According to police, he was upset that there was too much mayonnaise on his sandwich.

Yep. You read that correctly.

This tragic and senseless event happened at a Circle K gas station.

The suspect’s name has not been released. Reportedly, after an argument over the overused condiment, the man opened fire. A 26-year-old female employee is dead, while her 24-year-old co-worker is in the hospital with a gunshot injury. Police say that her 5-year-old daughter was also in the restaurant at the time of the shooting.

We’ll have more details on this story as they emerge.

Subway Customer Shoots and Kills Worker Over ‘Too Much Mayo’ was originally published on wzakcleveland.com