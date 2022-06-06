The Outlet With Kei-Touch Guest Gigi Riley

Majic 102.3/92.7 CLOSE

Kei-Touch interviewed Gigi Riley, Executive Producer of Social Butterfly Kingz. They discussed the First Annual Comedy and Crank Show at Constitution Hall on June 19, 2022. So many comedians are from the DC area, and we all know DC is home of Go-Go music. This event will showcase and provide a taste of DC culture! This event will occur on Father’s Day which is also the 1st anniversary of Juneteenth as a federal holiday! Social butterfly Kingz is the first black production company from the DMV to book Constitution Hall in years!

