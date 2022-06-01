Nicki Minaj Named Creative Director Of ‘Maxim Magazine,’ Global Ambassador For MaximBET

Majic 102.3/92.7 CLOSE

Rap veteran Nicki Minaj has proven over the past 15 years that she can literally do it all. Whether she’s heating up the Billboard charts with hit music, flexing her acting chops on film or simply being the baddest MILF on the planet, Papa Bear’s mommy has truly developed into a Renaissance Woman in her own right.

The latest notch on her decorated belt will now be in editorial and lifestyle sports betting after recently being announced as the new creative director for Maxim Magazine and ambassador for MaximBET.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

“I am so proud & excited to be the newest @MaximBetUSA investor, advisor and first global ambassador & creative director of Maxim ,” Minaj wrote with exclamation on social media yesterday to confirm the news of her latest business partnership. MaximBET CEO Daniel Graetzer spoke on how Minaj will contribute to the deal, telling Maxim, “Her role as a strategic advisor to MaximBet will be invaluable to us. She’s built one of the most powerful brands in the world, her own, and she’s applying that same savvy and creativity to our lifestyle sports betting brand. I couldn’t be more excited to be working with her — she is creative, smart, passionate and bold. There is no one better suited to helping us take this form of entertainment mainstream.”

Maxim also confirmed that everything will coincide with Minaj’s upcoming tour and new album currently being referred to as “NM5.” The publication’s EIC Sardar Biglari says of partnering with the Queen emcee, “We are thrilled to partner with Nicki Minaj. She is an extraordinary entrepreneur and the leading artist of her generation, a combination that will be transformative for Maxim.”

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

Congratulations, Mrs. Petty! We can’t wait to see all the parties, merch and experiences that’s set to come from this union.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Nicki Minaj Named Creative Director Of ‘Maxim Magazine,’ Global Ambassador For MaximBET was originally published on blackamericaweb.com