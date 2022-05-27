Director Sabaah Folayan Talks ‘Look at Me: XXXTentacion’ Documentary

Majic 102.3/92.7 CLOSE

The story of late rapper XXXTentacion is a controversial, yet fascinating one. His turbulent life is well documented. The violence that surrounded him was shown on social media and seen by fans and detractors. How did it get to that point and was a change on the way from the young man barely in his 20s?

Director Sabaah Folayan explored this and more in the Documentary “Look at Me: XXXTentacion,” streaming now on Hulu. Georgia Alfredas speaks to Folayan bout her experience working on the doc, mental health, and more.

Watch the interview below:

