It’s time for another reading of the “Daily Horrorscope,” where Tenisha keeps it real by telling every astrological sign the harsh truth about themselves for today’s date of May 25th, 2022.

Check out the cliff notes below:

Aries: Why would you use maxi pads as coasters at your party?

Gemini: You might be nasty. If you are using a pamper, to clean up a mess spilled on the floor, and you put it back on your child when you done

Cancer: Making your kids pee outside because you just clean the toilet is appropriate

Virgo: If you think your child has a weed problem because he keeps stealing weed out of your stash box, you might be tripping

Libra: Remember stop posting on social media things that you are not

Scorpio: If the blind date’s deep voice makes him sound sexy on the phone., he’s probably not

Sagittarius: Why are you at the bank trying to cash a check you won. When you know it’s gonna bounce?

Capricorns: Never tried to hit on a girl at the gym. While wearing spandex. She can see her future with your imprint

Aquarius: Why your father is excused for not knowing you is because his father didn’t know him.

Pisces: Stop beating the hell out of your kids and then feel guilty five minutes later and try to talk to them.

Russ Parr Morning Show’s Daily Horrorscope For May 25th, 2022 was originally published on blackamericaweb.com