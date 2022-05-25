Kanye West Delays Yeezy Gap X Balenciaga Release Following Texas School Massacre

Majic 102.3/92.7 CLOSE

Many fashion fans were looking forward to Yeezy’s Gap collections designed by Balenciaga, but the release has rightfully been pushed back.

On May 24, an 18-year-old gunman marched into a Uvalde, Texas, elementary school and fatally shot 19 children and two adult teachers before he’d eventually be killed by law enforcement officers. In light of the tragedy, Ye has postponed the release of the Balenciaga collection to Friday, May 27.

“IN LIGHT OF THE TRAGEDY IN UVALDE, TEXAS WE ARE POSTPONING THE YEEZY GAP ENGINEERED BY BALENCIAGA LAUNCH UNTIL FRIDAY, MAY 27,” the company wrote on its website Wednesday morning. “AS WE PAUSE, OUR HEARTS GO OUT TO THE FAMILIES AND COMMUNITIES IMPACTED.”

Not only will the release be pushed on the official Yeezy Gap e-commerce site, but online luxury retail platforms such as Farfetch, Mytheresa, and LuisaViaRoma too. Ye dropped several pieces in collaboration with Gap last year, but this particular offering is hyped because the designer will mesh his vision with Balenciaga’s creative director Demna Gvasalia.

President Joe Biden addressed the tragedy hours after it occurred, calling for stricter gun control across the United States.

“Why are we willing to live with this carnage? Why do we keep letting this happen? Where in God’s name is our backbone?” President Biden later added. “We have to make it clear to every elected official in this country: it’s time to act. It’s time for those who’ve delayed or blocked the common-sense gun laws, we need to let you know — we will not forget. We can do so much more. We have to do more.”

Tuesday’s massacre is the second-deadliest school shooting since the Sandy Hook Elementary School that happened 10 years ago in 2012 when 26 children and adults were killed.

