Community Affairs Show: Mental Health Awareness From Luminis Health at Doctors Community Medical Center

May is Mental Health Awareness Month and Cheryl Jackson speaks with Deneen Richmond, President of Luminis Health at Doctors Medical Center and Eshe Montegue, Director of Behavioral Health Programs of Luminis Health at Doctors Medical Center.

The pandemic has contributed greatly to the mental health crisis in the United States. Statistics show that teens have been affected greatly. A recent study from the Centers for Disease Control reveals more that 4 in 10 high school students said they felt persistently sad or hopeless during the pandemic. Prince George’s County is a mental health desert. According to Community Health Needs Assessment, Prince Georges County ranks near the bottom for the number of mental health providers that we have per resident. Our guest this week addresses all of these issues.

Luminis Health Doctors Community Medical Center has partnered with Prince George’s County to open a new behavioral health facility on the hospital campus. Outpatient services will open in July, impatient services are scheduled to begin in December.

Luminis is also sponsoring a forum this month for Mental Health Awareness Month. Follow them on social media to find out how to a part. For job opportunities log on to www.luminishealthcareers.org

About our guest:

Deneen Richmond is the president at Luminis Health Doctors Community Medical Center in Lanham, Maryland. She is passionate about improving the health of our communities, promoting health equity and eradicating health disparities. Her work in this area has been extensively covered by the local and national media.

Ms. Richmond has more than 30 years of healthcare leadership experience. Prior to her role as president, Ms. Richmond served as the Chief Quality, Patient Safety & Population Health officer for Luminis Health and before then, vice president of Population Health & Clinical Improvement at Anne Arundel Medical Center. Ms. Richmond came to Anne Arundel Medical Center from Inova Health System, where she served as vice president of Performance Improvement and Outcomes. She has also held senior leadership positions at Holy Cross Hospital, the Delmarva Foundation and the National Committee for Quality Assurance.

Ms. Richmond holds a bachelor’s degree in nursing from the University of the District of Columbia and a master’s degree in health care administration from The George Washington University. She is an adjunct professor at The George Washington University and recipient of the Milken School of Public Health Excellence in Teaching Masters Level Online Award. Ms. Richmond has received a number of professional accolades, including being named a “2004 Up and Comer” by Modern Healthcare; a “2014 Distinguished Healthcare Leader” by the Washington, DC chapter of the National Association of Health Service Executives; a “2022 Firebird on Fire” by the University of the District of Columbia National Alumni Society; a “2022 Women Who Bravely Lead” honoree by State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy; and a “2022 Distinguished Alumni Achievement Award” by the George Washington University MHA Alumni Association. Ms. Richmond is a resident of Bowie, MD.

Eshe Montague is the director of the Behavioral Health Program at Luminis Health Doctors Community Medical Center. Since her promotion in November, 2021, Ms. Montague has led the planning efforts for the new behavioral health facility being built on the Lanham campus. Outpatient services on the first floor are scheduled to open in July. The 16-bed inpatient psychiatric unit on the second floor is scheduled to open by the end of the year.

Ms. Montague has more than 20 years of experience working in healthcare. Prior to her new role, Ms. Montague served as Manager of the Luminis Health Mental Health Specialists, which provided outpatient therapy and medication management for youth and adults. Additionally, she was the manager of Luminis Health Clinical Enterprise’s Essential Skills Team and MSO Float Pool. Before joining Luminis Health, Ms. Montague served as the clinical manager for Anne Arundel Urology

Ms. Montague attended Grambling State University. She currently serves as the vice chair of the Annapolis chapter of the National Congress of Black Women. She also sits on the board of other nonprofit organizations supporting her community through scholarships and service.

