Majic 102.3/92.7 CLOSE

UPDATE —

Meme Agency recently shared an update on Ms. Juicy’s status in the ICU.

The statement on Instagram reads:

“At this time Ms Juicy is stabilized in the ICU. The family is thankful for all the prayers and are asking for you to respect their privacy at this time. Please continue to keep Ms Juicy in your prayers. We will keep you updated with any changes.”

We’re still praying for our girl Juicy.

ORIGINAL —

We’re sending prayers to a good friend of the morning show, Ms. Juicy Baby. The Neighborhood Talk reported that the Rickey Smiley Morning Show alum and Little Women: Atlanta star has been hospitalized after suffering either a heart attack or a stroke.

Reports state that she may possibly be in a coma. We are praying for Ms. Juicy to fully recover.

This story is developing.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR NEWSLETTER!

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

UPDATE: Ms. Juicy Baby Reportedly Is Stabilized In The ICU was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com