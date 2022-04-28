Hot Off The Wire: Colin Kaepernick Update, Monica Reads Racist Reporter & More

As we gear up one day closer to the weekend, catch up on the latest in the world of sports and entertainment with the Russ Parr Morning Show.

Get the latest on the potential of any return to the field for the upcoming NFL season for Colin Kaepernick, the latest legal drama surrounding A$AP Rocky as Rihanna gets closer to having their first child.

Lastly, it looks like some white right-wing commentators are big mad about the amount of Black representation at this year’s Country Music Awards, but Monica’s response summed it up perfectly writing, “You caught that my skin is melanated, but you missed it was tough. I’m rooted in the word and built to last see you soon, or should I say welcome to Wakanda.”

Raiders Owner On Colin Kaepernick

Monte Pool of NBCSportsBayarea.com asked Raiders owner Mark Davis about Colin Kaepernick, and he said he deserves every chance in the world to become a quarterback in the National Football League. And he added I still stand by it if our coaches and GM want to bring him in to be the quarterback on this team. I will welcome him with open arms.

A$AP Rocky Legal Update

More drama Rihanna and ASAP Rocky. Police found guns at his house so they haven’t he’s got like those up before the baby comes but I’m not sure if they found the gun that was used to shoot a man during an argument to Texas are going to have to run ballistic tests on those weapons to see if Rocky’s fingerprints are on him, which I would think they would be because there is but they’re also going to have to run a background check on those guns to see if any are stolen or where he purchased them.

I didn’t really talk about the country wars because you know, we’re gonna play country but it was hosted by Anthony Mackie, you know, Anthony Mackie from Captain America and so many others. There were some black performances like Jimmy Allen is a Black Country singer the job pride.

Oh, no. So you know, there were some not-so-country performers like Monica. So one white right-wing commentator had this to say listen,

“this black guy is hosting is supposed to be country music. No offense. I mean, y’all have hip hop and basketball. Just fly with your flock bro. So don’t against you. But you’re the melanated people invented country music was making country music and Wakanda before Jack Hazzard Merle Haggard stole the black man’s country music like I love Earth Wind and Fire Run DMC it’s like country music is different. Country Music’s different. It’s not Wakanda.”

But listen, listen to what Monica wrote. You got that? My skin is melanated but you missed it. It was tough. I’m rooted in the word and built to last see you sooner should I say welcome to Wakanda I was like yes girl. Erica Campbell wrote We are here sir deal with it. But you know what? I hope this guy didn’t show up to the Kentucky Derby because guess who’s performing the Isley Brothers and Janet Jackson.

