Russ Parr Morning Show’s Daily Horrorscope For April 28, 2022

It’s time for another reading of the “Daily Horrorscope,” where Alfredas keeps it real by telling every astrological sign the harsh truth about themselves for today’s date of April 28, 2022:

Need the cliff notes? Check them out below:

Aries: Sending a professional letter with Twitter-like abbreviations is not good. You shouldn’t put “JMO.” Everyone doesn’t know “Just My Opinion.”

Taurus: Your waitress may be rude if she asked y’all if you’re gonna leave a tip before she takes your order.

Gemini: Your man loves planning y’all vacations with your bonuses.

Cancer: Asking the woman in the store with the out-of-control kids if you could slap one of them might not be such a good idea. It’s kind of insensitive.

Leo: Remember to dress appropriately when going on a job interview in corporate America. You may want to go ahead and take that McDonald’s uniform off.

Virgo. Your man says he’s good with finances… After asking you for a loan.

Libra: If you’ve ever had an argument over some liquor in your life at any time, that is not a good look.

Scorpio. If you’re drinking a six-pack of Coca-Cola day, you may have a coke problem.

Sagittarius: Do not be attended to the wig lady at the wig store. She’s gonna tell you everything looks incredible on you.

Capricorn It’s a damn shame if the police are called to escort you out of that all-you-can-eat buffet along with the seven of your family members. What’s wrong with y’all? Even a little one?

Aquarius: Everybody hates watching your kids on a Friday night. Because it turns into a weekend sleepover. Right? Why do you have these bags? Why are they why did they have backpacks?

Pisces: Never let your kids play games on their uncle’s phone. Pop-Ups are not going to be PG.

