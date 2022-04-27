Majic 102.3/92.7 CLOSE

CLICK HERE TO LISTEN TO THE RUSS PARR SHOW LIVE FROM 6AM – 10AM EST

It’s time for another reading of the “Daily Horrorscope,” where Alfredas keeps it real by telling every astrological sign the harsh truth about themselves for today’s date of April 27, 2022:

Follow The Russ Parr Show on Twitter and Instagram and On Facebook Too!

Aries: yes, you’re never wrong. However, you are often wrong.

Taurus: Why do you think you’re interesting? You’re not.

Gemini: You might be thirsty. If you give your phone number to a man that has two baby car seats in the backseat of his car.

Cancer: Stay away from the little African lady with thick fingers whose chair is empty at the hair braiding salon. You look weak to her

Leo: You and your husband are considering a divorce. However, you forgot about one thing he’s your play husband.

Virgo: Your grandma just landed a job as a counter person at the Department of Motor Vehicles

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Libra: Your pastor accidentally sent you a picture of himself naked wearing Crocs and his color. Of course, it was the devil’s fault.

Scorpio: when getting up premier job interview at Walmart. Telling them to send their offer to your attorney. That might be a little over the top.

Sagittarius: You may have your child at the wrong daycare. If one of their tasks include learning to launder money.

Capricorn: Take note of the Confederate flag bumper stickers in the parking lot of the club you’re got to go into.

Aquarius: Fellas. Never ever surprise your girl when she’s in the shower. We don’t like that.

Pisces: You are wrong for taking your child to different daycares. So after stopping payment on your checks, you figure you got about three to five days to do that

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

Russ Parr Morning Show’s Daily Horrorscope For April 27, 2022 was originally published on blackamericaweb.com