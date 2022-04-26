Russ Parr Morning Show’s Daily Horrorscope For April 26, 2022

Majic 102.3/92.7 CLOSE

It’s time for another reading of the “Daily Horrorscope,” where Alfredas keeps it real by telling every astrological sign the harsh truth about themselves for today’s date of April 26, 2022:

Aries: Remember, any call after 2 am from an ex should not be answered.

Taurus: Questioning a judge’s educational background before being sentenced should probably be avoided.

Gemini: Your man may be slow if he thought a thesaurus was a prehistoric animal.

Cancer: Stop bragging about what celebrity you almost cussed out.

Leo: Your man just applied for a job for the first time in 15 years and he thinks you should give him some.

Virgo: Your child just slept a mess out of you in public. You are not playing it out very well.

Libra: Your marriage may be in trouble. If your man is sending you brochures about open marriages. They got brochures?

Scorpio: You might be petty if you will not date any NFL player who’s still working off of his rookie contract. That’s not petty, that’s smart.

Sagittarius: Stop taking relationship advice from Jada Pinkett Smith. Okay, stop watching the red table talk for advice. Although I mean she got Will (Smith) yeah, I mean, you got that man wrapped around a finger. You know what? I take that back. Go ahead and watch it.

Capricorn: you tell people you’re “Young, Gifted, and Black.” Hey, one out of three isn’t bad actually.

Aquarius: If a little ole lady angrily walks up on a group of young black people get your cell phone out. It’s about to go down!

Pisces: Remember., never meet somebody who gets medical advice from Joe Rogan. He’s a podcaster. And yeah, so Dr. Oz… it’s a crapshoot anymore. I think we’re done.

