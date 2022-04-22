The Guy Mike Tyson 2-Pieced Is A Whole Crook

Majic 102.3/92.7 CLOSE

When word broke that Mike Tyson had blessed a fellow airline passenger with a 2-piece and a biscuit (for those unfamiliar, that’s slang for catching a beat down), the first thought from many was, “What did the other guy do?” Soon enough, it became clear that the allegedly drunken passenger had provoked the boxing legend, and now it’s come to light that he has a lengthy rap sheet, too.

The man who got blessed by Iron Mike’s hands is a 36-year-old named Melvin Townsend, III, and buddy has committed all the crimes. According to TMZ, his rap sheet includes “fraud, grand theft, burglary, possession of controlled substances and trafficking in stolen property.” And these aren’t allegations because he has been convicted of all the aforementioned charges.

Some of the capers committed by Townsend include getting popped for possession of oxycodone and stealing a trailer. He also has done a couple of prison stretches for 15 months and 20 months.

As for what happened on the JetBlue flight he was on with Mr. Tyson, the Brooklyn native’s reps maintain that Townsend was harassing him before takeoff and eventually threw a water bottle at him. That’s when Tyson proceeded to deliver the fade before takeoff. Both men were removed from the flight and met by the cops, but Townsend refused to press charges.

Similar to Will Smith—who ironically has a hit song called “I Think I Could Beat Mic Tyson”—we’d never condone violence, but we understand.

