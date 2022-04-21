Black Couple Goes Viral For Paying Only $500 On Their Wedding

Majic 102.3/92.7 CLOSE

A couple’s wedding day is generally considered to be the most glorious occasion in their lives together aside from bearing children, but it definitely doesn’t come cheap to walk down the aisle.

A Black newlywed couple out of Los Angeles defied the odds of a traditional five to six figure wedding price tag by saving big and only shelling out a whopping $500 on the entire ceremony.

The wedding itself actually happened earlier this year, just a few days before Valentine’s Day on February 12, 2022. However, bride Kiara Brokenbrough went viral on TikTok recently for her wedding dress that she paid a frugal $47 for by fast fashion retailer SHEIN. The grand feat was accomplished through a combination of help from family, who gifted them flowers and a runner, and simply cutting corners by finding a free location on the side of a California highway and requesting that guests pay for their own food and drinks at the reception. “You have a wedding, with witnesses there to witness you, vowing to your spouse, vowing to God that you guys are going to stay together for life,” Kiara told Good Morning America of her bride-on-a-budget story, going on to add, “And then you celebrate with food, drinks and dance. And that’s exactly what we did.”

Here’s more on the secrets to success in saving from The Brokenbroughs below, via GMA:

“Kiara explained that in order to pull off a wedding on a budget you truly have to have supportive loves ones. One of her biggest tips is to find a place that is free and already pretty so you don’t need to spend money on decorations. She also mentioned that through it all, couples must remember their end goal, which is marriage.

‘The people we have there, they understood the assignment, they understood the things that we were trying to do, and they really supported us,’ said Kiara.”

Kiara and now-husband Joel documented the entire experience in a vlog on YouTube. Watch it below to get a few money-saving nuptial ideas, and congrats again to Kiara and Joel Brokenbrough for putting the world on to one game-changing life hack:

Black Couple Goes Viral For Paying Only $500 On Their Wedding was originally published on blackamericaweb.com