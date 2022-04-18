Majic 102.3/92.7 CLOSE

Jordan Peele is back with another thriller.

His film NOPE is a follow-up to Get Out and Us and it just got a huge head nod from the NBA’s sharpest shooter, Steph Curry. NOPE is set to premiere in theaters on July 22, so with promo gearing up, Curry starred in the latest teaser for the movie, lasting just 30 seconds.

The clip finds Curry putting up shots at a western ranch. However, after chucking up the rock, the power goes out which causes him to miss the shot. The ball bounces off the rim and rolls out of the screen, so Curry to chase after it. Once out of the gym he sees the ball shoot up into the sky, he’s got no interest in retrieving it so he puts his hood on, shakes his head, and walks the other way while saying “Nope.”

The summer flick stars Daniel Kaluuya, Keke Palmer, Steven Yeun, and Barbie Ferreira with most of the film’s other details being kept in the dark. The movie is being dubbed a horror and the description reads “Caretakers at a California horse ranch encounter a mysterious force that affects human and animal behavior.”

The teaser, of course, falls in line with the beginning of the NBA Finals, where Steph Curry’s Golden State Warriors had an easy win over the Denver Nuggets with a score of 123-107 this Saturday. Tune into game two of the first-round series on April 18, and peep the video staring Curry up top.

Steph Curry Stars In New “NOPE” Teaser For NBA Finals was originally published on cassiuslife.com

Also On Majic 102.3 - 92.7: