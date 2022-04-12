Russ Parr
HomeRuss Parr

Solange A Grandmother? | Hot Off The Wire With Alfredas

Get more Hot off the Wire stories from Alfredas

Majic Listen Live Banner
Majic 102.3/92.7
CLOSE
Zeus Network's "Bad Boys: Los Angeles" Premiere

Source: Paul Archuleta / Getty

Follow The Russ Parr Show on Twitter and Instagram and On Facebook Too!

Kerrion, Son Of Gospel Icon Kirk Franklin, Arrested In LA Without Bond

Life has been controversial, to say the least for Bad Boys: Los Angeles star Kerrion Franklin, mainly due to his publicly tumultuous relationship with famous dad and gospel music legend Kirk Franklin.

Kerrion’s latest mishap now has him in a Los Angeles county jail without bond after being taken into custody by Beverly Hills Police over the weekend on charges that still aren’t entirely clear. However, it may involve a missing woman whose car he was caught driving after she was later found dead.

READ MORE

CLICK HERE TO LISTEN TO THE RUSS PARR SHOW LIVE FROM 6AM – 10AM EST  

Glastonbury Festival 2013 - Day 2

Source: Jim Dyson / Getty

Solange Trends On Twitter Over News She’ll Allegedly Be A Grandmother Soon

Solange Knowles maintains a far lower profile than her older sister Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, but that doesn’t mean that any news on the singer and songwriter doesn’t get a lot of traction. Solange found herself trending on Twitter over the tail end of the weekend after news that her 17-year-old son and girlfriend are expecting.

Most may already know that in 2004, Solange gave birth to her son Daniel Julez J. Smith Jr. when she was a teenager herself during her first marriage to Daniel Smith Sr. The younger Smith is allegedly expecting a child with his girlfriend although we couldn’t find any news pointing to the facts.

Solange Trends On Twitter Over News She’ll Allegedly Be A Grandmother Soon

12 photos Launch gallery

Solange Trends On Twitter Over News She’ll Allegedly Be A Grandmother Soon

Continue reading Solange Trends On Twitter Over News She’ll Allegedly Be A Grandmother Soon

Solange Trends On Twitter Over News She’ll Allegedly Be A Grandmother Soon

[caption id="attachment_1163990" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Jason Mendez / Getty[/caption] Solange Knowles maintains a far lower profile than her older sister Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, but that doesn’t mean that any news on the singer and songwriter doesn’t get a lot of traction. Solange found herself trending on Twitter over the tail end of the weekend after news that her 17-year-old son and girlfriend are expecting. Most may already know that in 2004, Solange gave birth to her son Daniel Julez J. Smith Jr. when she was a teenager herself during her first marriage to Daniel Smith Sr. The younger Smith is allegedly expecting a child with his girlfriend although we couldn’t find any news pointing to the facts. On Twitter, Solange is somehow catching stray shots over her son’s actions both current and in the past, including older news that he reportedly exposed details of a relationship between him and Disney star Skai Jackson that went afoul. With the singer’s name trending and folks asking all the right and wrong questions along with plenty of assumptions, we’ve gathered the best reactions we could find. Again we must urge that this news bit is speculative at best and we’re still awaiting news of an official announcement. When that happens, we’ll update this story accordingly. — Photo: Getty

Get more Hot off the Wire stories from Alfredas below:

 

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER: 

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

 

Solange A Grandmother? | Hot Off The Wire With Alfredas  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Russ Parr’s Everyday Grocery Giveaway
Close