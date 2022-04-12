Solange A Grandmother? | Hot Off The Wire With Alfredas

Follow The Russ Parr Show on Twitter and Instagram and On Facebook Too!
Kerrion, Son Of Gospel Icon Kirk Franklin, Arrested In LA Without Bond
Life has been controversial, to say the least for Bad Boys: Los Angeles star Kerrion Franklin, mainly due to his publicly tumultuous relationship with famous dad and gospel music legend Kirk Franklin.
Kerrion’s latest mishap now has him in a Los Angeles county jail without bond after being taken into custody by Beverly Hills Police over the weekend on charges that still aren’t entirely clear. However, it may involve a missing woman whose car he was caught driving after she was later found dead.
Solange Knowles maintains a far lower profile than her older sister Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, but that doesn’t mean that any news on the singer and songwriter doesn’t get a lot of traction. Solange found herself trending on Twitter over the tail end of the weekend after news that her 17-year-old son and girlfriend are expecting.
Most may already know that in 2004, Solange gave birth to her son Daniel Julez J. Smith Jr. when she was a teenager herself during her first marriage to Daniel Smith Sr. The younger Smith is allegedly expecting a child with his girlfriend although we couldn’t find any news pointing to the facts.
April 10, 2022
2 of 12
solange is gonna be a grandma…? BEYONCÉ IS GONNA BE A GREAT AUNT????? pic.twitter.com/cwXSi2iyPY— ★ (@motivatefenty) April 10, 2022
3 of 12
Solange be minding her business then their go Julez cutting up— NATE (@NATERERUN) April 10, 2022
4 of 12
Me thinking Solange was trending bc of a new album coming soon… pic.twitter.com/cJR1Lb65Zy— jacob (@itsjacobrichard) April 11, 2022
5 of 12
Why y’all blaming Solange like julez don’t live with his daddy?! pic.twitter.com/8gWriIAIN6— kesley🇯🇲 (@KesleyAlmanzar) April 10, 2022
6 of 12
julez if he wasn’t related to solange/beyoncé: pic.twitter.com/ucQ0vCZxEA— pleausrez (@visualpleasurez) April 10, 2022
7 of 12
why are we blaming solange for this shit when her son has a father as well. i am only seeing people blame her. the boy lives with his father, not her. so who’s fault is it?? pic.twitter.com/WMjlMdO1ty— crispsprite (@drumarhightop) April 11, 2022
8 of 12
Chile I wanna be a fly on the wall at Solange house rn pic.twitter.com/LjYJbBYUet— ✨Bimbo✨ (@bellicose_barri) April 10, 2022
9 of 12
I’m more shocked at Solange having a whole 17 year old son. Has it really been THAT long since we saw her pregnant in the ‘Soldier’ video???— ♏ (@Coolness941) April 11, 2022
10 of 12
Everyone out here talking about Solange gonna be a grandma but…— Simply Kris (@KrisHuston77) April 11, 2022
1. No one talking about Daniel sr. being a grandpa
2. Or how he got her pregnant and married her when she was 17 and he was 19
Same pattern. 🤔 🤔 pic.twitter.com/RNIVhOmoYz
11 of 12
never thought solange would be a grandmotha at 35 but that’s 2022 for you… pic.twitter.com/P237ygShtz— Sucka (@SUCXAWORLD) April 10, 2022
12 of 12
