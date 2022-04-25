Majic 102.3 Could Send Your Mom on a Florida Vacation!

Florida is exactly where you need to be.

The vacation package for four includes:

Four (4) consecutive night stay at Beacon South Beach Hotel plus a complimentary sight-seeing city tour with Hop On Hop Off Bus Tours

Four (4) tickets for a Millionaire's Row sightseeing cruise aboard Island Queen Cruises and Tours

Four (4) admission tickets to Sawgrass Recreation Park including an airboat adventure and exhibit entrances

Round-trip coach class airline tickets for one (1) winner and up to three (3) guests to Miami, Florida

A midsize rental vehicle for five (5) consecutive days

Beacon South Beach Hotel

Beacon South Beach Hotel –The best kept secret on Ocean Drive Ocean views, world-class dining, shopping, and nightlife: Beacon South Beach Hotel puts the heart of Miami at your fingertips.

This beautifully restored Art Deco boutique hotel is located in the hub of Ocean Drive activity, close to restaurants, shops, nightclubs, and the beach. This art deco hotel is located just steps away from the beach and is close to outdoor cafes and ocean-front dining. Beacon south beach hotel glitters with life – all day long – and is one of the best-kept secrets on ocean drive.

Island Queen Cruises & Tours

Explore Miami aboard a fully-narrated sightseeing cruise along scenic Biscayne Bay –a top-rated thing to do in Miami! See the spectacular coastal sites including the beautiful downtown Miami skyline, the Port of Miami, Fisher Island, Miami Beach, and “Millionaire’s Row” –the homes of the rich and famous.

Sawgrass Recreation Park

Climb aboard your Everglades airboat adventure and take a Florida Everglades Tour through Sawgrass Recreation Park. Your airboat ride is guided by one of our highly-trained, experienced captains, who takes you on a thrilling ride. During the Everglades tour, listen to fun facts about this impressive ecosystem while you take in the exciting sights. You may even catch a glimpse of the wildlife as you skim across the glassy water on your Everglades airboat adventure. Keep your eyes peeled as you cruise through the unbridled wild beauty of the Sawgrass Recreation Park and feel free to let your spirit soar as you view nature at its finest.