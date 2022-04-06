Naturi Naughton Shares Photos From Her Gorgeous Wedding Alongside ‘Power’ Co-Star And Former TV Hubby Omari Hardwick

Majic 102.3/92.7 CLOSE

Congratulations are in order to actress Naturi Naughton as the beauty just got married over the weekend to her longtime boyfriend, singer Xavier “Two” Lewis!

The beautiful couple met in the spring of 2019 ironically through the 37-year-old’s former tv hubby and Power costar Omari Hardwick, who stood by Naturi’s side and was in attendance for her special day. The romantic ceremony was held on over the weekend at the St. Regis Buckhead in Atlanta and included over 200 family members and close friends including LaLa Anthony, Angela Yee as well as The Real Housewives of Atlanta’s Shamea Morton who helped the newlyweds celebrate their special day.

The Queens actress donned a stunning all-white mermaid like gown for the ceremony that featured a long train and veil that she wore on her head She then took to Instagram to show off photos from the gorgeous wedding ceremony, taking to the platform to share images of herself in her wedding gown alongside her new hubby. “Introducing…The REAL #PowerCouple #MrAndMrsLewis It’s Official now! I’m his WIFE! @twolewis_ I will love, honor & respect you to #infinityandbeyond thx @brides for the exclusive. LINK IN BIO! We did it babyyyy!OUR WEDDING WAS SOOO LIT!!! ,” she captioned the photo set. Check it out below.

She then shared an adorable photo of her alongside her new hubby and her former TV hubby, Omari, captioning the post, “What can I say…I got good taste!

#TVHubz & #RealLifeHubz ” before thanking Omari Hardwick for supporting her and her hubby’s love from day one. Check out the adorable below.

Congratulations to the lovely couple!

