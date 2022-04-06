Hot off The Wire With Georgia Alfredas ‘T.I. Snaps On A Comedian?’

Majic 102.3/92.7 CLOSE

Here is the hot news “off the wire” with Alfredas

T.I. Gets Into Heated Shouting Match With ATL Standup Comedian Over Sex Assault Jokes

Although a few things are still a bit unclear regarding the now-dismissed sex assault charges against T.I. and his wife Tiny last year, currently they have nothing to answer for unless a court says otherwise.

Unfortunately for Atlanta’s once-favorite hip-hop couple, nothing is off-limits when it comes to comedy. However, T.I. wasn’t about to let a comedian off the hook recently after she joked about the allegations during a standup show in Atlanta that soon turned into an all-out screaming battle.

Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Tie The Knot!

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker tied the knot in a secret ceremony in Las Vegas. TMZ reports that Kardashian, 42, and Barker, 46 got married at a wedding chapel hours after the GRAMMY Awards.

This is the first marriage for Kourtney. She never got married to her longtime boyfriend Scott Disick despite having three kids together. This will be Barker’s third marriage. The world-renowned drummer was married to Melissa Kennedy but divorced in 2002. Then, Barker married Actress and model Shanna Moakler in 2004 and filed for divorce 2 years later. Their divorce was finalized in 2008.

Pete Davidson Kicks it with North West

Looks like Pete Davidson is getting to know the family. North West, the oldest daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West kicked it with her mom’s new boyfriend. According to Page Six, the Actor/Comedian was seen in Kardashian’s Moke car with North and Kourtney Kardashian‘s daughter Penelope. Kim looks very happy and at peace with her new boyfriend, as you can see in a clip from a Good Morning America interview with Robin Roberts below.

