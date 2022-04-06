Family Of DMV Rapper Goonew Defend Bliss Nightclub Body Viewing

Majic 102.3/92.7 CLOSE

The news of slain rapper Goonew and the nightclub body viewing event that recently took place is still causing observers to react with both shock and deep criticism. The family of the DMV artist is defending the moment, stating that Goonew would have wanted this to take place.

TMZ caught up with Goonew’s mother, Patrice Morrow, and his sister, Ariana, to hear their explanation for giving the rapper born Markelle Morrow his unique homegoing ceremony.

From TMZ:

The artist’s mother and sister, Patrice and Ariana Morrow, tell TMZ … when they first met with the funeral home, Patrice made it clear she didn’t want anyone looking down on her son. They wanted him to be propped up on display after seeing other services do something similar.

The crown on his head was the funeral home’s idea … because he was known as the “King of Maryland.” His family says he was the life of the party and loved to have fun, so they knew he wouldn’t have wanted a somber funeral.

After hearing the Morrow family explain their intentions, it makes perfect sense to allow Goonew to go out the way he would have preferred. As evidenced by the footage that surfaced of the moment from inside Bliss nightclub, Goonew was beloved by many in the Washington Metro region.

Goonew was 24 at the time of his passing.

