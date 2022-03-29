Follow The Russ Parr Show on Twitter and Instagram and On Facebook Too!
Everyone has an opinion about the Will Smith/Chris Rock Fiasco, including if the slap heard around the world was actually staged. To continue the discussion, Russ Parr spoke to actor Clifton Powell about the Oscars moment and he thinks the moment was staged at first glance. Powell, who plays Rex Fisher in the Bounce TV hit show “Saints and Sinners” told Russ “I think it was a staged publicity stunt. If that really happened, security would have come over and escorted Will (Smith) out of the building.”
Powell continued on, spoke on the acting skills of Smith, saying he thinks he is an amazing actor so if it was a stunt he really sold it.
We are not so sure we agree with Powell but is it out of the realm of possibility? Listen to Powell’s hilarious conversation with Russ below.
Clifton Powell Speaks on Will Smith/Chris Rock Fiasco “I Think It Was A Staged Publicity Stunt” was originally published on blackamericaweb.com