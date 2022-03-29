Russ Parr
Clifton Powell Speaks on Will Smith/Chris Rock Fiasco “I Think It Was A Staged Publicity Stunt”

"If that really happened, security would have come over and escorted Will (Smith) out of the building."

Tyler Perry's "A Fall From Grace" - VIP Screening In Atlanta

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Everyone has an opinion about the Will Smith/Chris Rock Fiasco, including if the slap heard around the world was actually staged. To continue the discussion, Russ Parr spoke to actor Clifton Powell about the Oscars moment and he thinks the moment was staged at first glance.  Powell, who plays Rex Fisher in the Bounce TV hit show “Saints and Sinners” told Russ “I think it was a staged publicity stunt. If that really happened, security would have come over and escorted Will (Smith) out of the building.”

Powell continued on, spoke on the acting skills of Smith, saying he thinks he is an amazing actor so if it was a stunt he really sold it.

We are not so sure we agree with Powell but is it out of the realm of possibility?  Listen to Powell’s hilarious conversation with Russ below.

RELATED: Will Smith Issues An Official Apology For Slapping Chris Rock At The 2022 Oscars

RELATED: Academy Condemns Will Smith’s Actions, Launches Review

[caption id="attachment_5283025" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: Myung Chun / Getty[/caption] The 2022 Academy Awards was one of the most entertaining awards ceremonies in years. Fans can thank Beyoncé for an amazing opening performance, Will Smith for slapping Chris Rock and securing his first Oscar simultaneously, and an all-around historic night. Check out a gallery of the 2022 Oscars' best moments below. The 94th Academy Awards, presented by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, was held last night (Mar. 27) at The Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. The ceremony hosted by Regina Hall, Amy Schumer, and Wanda Sykes honored the best films released between March 1 and December 31, 2021. The long-awaited show was quite eventful. Fans anticipated a win from Smith for his performance as Richard Williams, Venus and Serena Williams’ father, in King Richard. As predicted, he won but he also shocked fans with the slap of the century. After comments were made about his wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith, Will Smith took matters into his own hands by walking on the stage to knock some sense into Chris Rock, who told an inappropriate joke about Jada’s hair loss. Aside from that unexpected turn of events, Beyoncé opened the show with a special telecast performance of the original song “Be Alive” from the film King Richard. The phenomenal singer was joined by her eldest daughter Blue Ivy, who sang and danced amongst the greats. The entire stage was painted lime green, including all of her dancers, background singers, and musicians performing live from the infamous Compton Courts both Williams sisters practiced on relentlessly with their father, Richard. The drama and musical, CODA, walked away with several wins last night, taking home the biggest of the night for “Best Picture.” Megan Thee Stallion even made a surprise appearance to rap about “Bruno” from Disney’s animated film Encanto. In short, the show was entertaining and filled with a slew of surprises. Take a look at the 2022 Oscars' best (and worst) moments below.

Clifton Powell Speaks on Will Smith/Chris Rock Fiasco “I Think It Was A Staged Publicity Stunt”  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

