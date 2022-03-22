Majic 102.3/92.7 CLOSE

Only a few months after revealing that their newborn baby would be named “Wolf,” Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have had a change of heart.

According to TMZ, Kylie took to Instagram on Monday (March 21) to inform her millions of followers that the baby isn’t named “Wolf” anymore as it doesn’t seem to be a proper fit for him at 7 weeks old. Taking to her IG stories to make the announcement, Kylie wrote “FYI OUR SONS NAME ISN’T WOLF ANYMORE… WE JUST DIDN’T FEEL LIKE IT WAS HIM. JUST WANTED TO SHARE BECAUSE I KEEP SEEING WOLF EVERYWHERE.”

As for what they have renamed the child, we’re still in the dark.

“It’s unclear what Kylie and Travis are calling their boy now — she’s only saying it’s not Wolf and they wanted folks to know because Kylie is apparently tired of seeing him referred to by that name.“

Can’t say we’re heartbroken over the news. The name was lowkey ridiculous. Hopefully, they don’t decide to name the baby some other kind of wild animal like Hyena or Mongoose. Just sayin.’

With everything that Travis Scott’s been going through since the tragedy at Astroworld, don’t be surprised if conspiracy theorists come up with some wild notions around the baby’s name change and how it connects to devil worshipping or something.

What do y’all think about the name change? Let us know in the comment section below.

Travis Scott’s Baby Mother Announces That Her Baby Is Not Named “Wolf” Anymore was originally published on hiphopwired.com