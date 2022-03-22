Majic 102.3/92.7 CLOSE

Activist, Chairman Fred Hampton checks into the WOL classroom this afternoon. Chairman Fred will discuss the conditions at the Cook County jail which is also Chicago’s largest Mental Health facility. Chairman Fred says inmates regularly complain about the deplorable conditions at the Jail. The Chairman will also update us on the plans to save The Hampton House. Before Chairman Fred, we will continue our salute to Women’s History Month with Genome specialist Dr. Georgia Dunston.

Text DCnews to 52140 For Local & Exclusive News Sent Directly To You!

The Big Show starts on WOL 95.9 FM & 1450 AM & woldcnews.com at 4 pm ET. 3 pm CT., 1 pm PT.,9 pm GMT. Call in # 800 450 7876 to participate, & listen live also on, 104.1hd2 FM, 93.9hd2 FM, & 102.3hd2 FM, Tune In Radio & Alexa. All shows are available for free from your favorite podcast platform. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

SEE MORE NEWS:

Chairman Fred Hampton & Dr. Georgia Dunston l The Carl Nelson Show was originally published on woldcnews.com

Also On Majic 102.3 - 92.7: