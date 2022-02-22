$100 A DAY WITH VJ OFFICIAL SWEEPSTAKES

Majic 102.3/92.7 CLOSE

HOW TO ENTER:

Listeners of WMMJ-FM (“Station”) who are legal residents of the United States residing within the Washington, DC metropolitan area and are 18 years of age or older will be able to take part in this Sweepstakes. To participate in the Sweepstakes, listeners must do the following:

1. During the Sweepstakes Period, listen to the Station for the on-air announcement for the tenth (10th) caller to contact the Station, to be broadcast at or about 11:35am EST. Be the designated caller at (301) 423-1023 after the on-air solicitation for callers has been made.

2. WARNING: Online listeners to streamed broadcasts may experience a lag in transmissions due to buffering limitations. Sweepstakes participants should not rely on streamed broadcasts to participate in the Sweepstakes.

3. Eligible callers will be asked to verify their contact information (e.g. name, address, phone number, and email address).

4. Winners must provide valid identification (e.g. via valid state-issued driver’s license, passport or other government-issued I.D. containing the person’s name, date of birth, and photograph) and a completed W9 form to claim the prize. Identification documents must match information previously provided to the Station.

5. Prizes will be awarded only upon winner verification and final approval by the Station.

6. Entrants agree to be bound by the terms of these Official Rules and by the decisions of Station management which will be final and binding in all matters pertaining to this Sweepstakes.

Also On Majic 102.3 - 92.7: