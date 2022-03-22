Majic 102.3/92.7 CLOSE

Atlanta, the hit series show starring Donald Glover, Brian Tyree Henry, Lakeith Stanfield, and Zazie Beetz, remains a favorite of fans and critics alike for well-established reasons. During a recent appearance, Glover and the cast discussed bringing the show to a close after its fourth season this coming fall.

As reported by Variety, Glover and members of the cast appeared at the SXSW premiere for season three of Atlanta at the Paramount Theater in Austin, Texas. According to the outlet, Glover broke convention much as he’s done with the show, and reportedly took photos of the reporters at the event via a disposable camera.

While on the red carpet, Glover didn’t waste time in sharing why he wanted to end Atlanta on his terms versus being forced to shutter production otherwise.

From Variety:

“All good things end. It felt like it was time to end,” he said on the red carpet. “I don’t like it when people [are] 40 pretending like they’re 15 and sh*t. It’s annoying.”

“I had no say in the matter,” joked Zazie Beetz, who plays Vanessa “Van” Keefer, Earn’s on-and-off love interest and the mother of his daughter. When asked what fans should look forward to in Season 3, Glover said that Van’s character development was the major focus.

Knowing that the brick is definitely high quality, Glover was asked about a 2020 tweet that’s been since deleted where he compared Atlanta to the quality of writing and execution of HBO’s hit show, The Sopranos.

“I talk my sh*t on the internet,” he said on the carpet. “I said ‘Sopranos’ and sh*t. I’m not backing down from that sh*t. I’m holding my nuts out on that sh*t. I just want [audiences] to know this sh*t is good. It’s high quality sh*t. I hope you can have cursing [in your story].”

Atlanta makes its official season 3 debut on March 24 via FX.

—

Photo:

Donald Glover Shares Details On Ending ‘Atlanta’ After 4 Seasons was originally published on hiphopwired.com