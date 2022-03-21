Bad Gal Mommy Rihanna Shows Off Growing Baby Bump & Booty In Latest IG Stories Post

Majic 102.3/92.7 CLOSE

Rihanna loves every moment of her pregnancy and decided to give us a visual update.

Next to her highly-anticipated album, the world is eagerly awaiting to meet the product of Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s love, and clearly neither can the Bajan popstar/mogul. The “Kiss It Better” crafter showed off her growing bump and derriere in her Instagram Stories while using the exceptional lighting available to her to plug her newest lip gloss.

While wearing a crop-fit t-shirt and a pair of low-rise jeans, the 33-year-old mom-to-be jokingly captioned the video “Takin ‘booty do’ to new levels #preggoAF,” as she gave us a glimpse of growing asset and that amazing bump.

Rihanna then shifts the focus from the bump to her stunning face to give us a preview of her new lip gloss color, pouting her lips in the captioned clip, “I’m not gon’ lie we f****d this new lipgloss color UUUPPP!!!.” She also gave us another glimpse of the bump, just for good measure.

The post comes after Rihanna recently gushed about being pregnant while speaking with Elle at an event launching her Fenty Beauty line at ULTA Beauty. The Bad Gal revealed that she is now in the stage of her pregnancy “where you wake up, and you’re like, oh, do I have to get dressed?”

“Everything is a challenge, from getting dressed and how you’re going to do your makeup. But I like challenges. There’s a pregnancy glow. There’s also those days, girl,” she further added.

How can you not love Rihanna seeing her beaming with joy about becoming a mother? You would have to be the ultimate hater to be upset about RiRi constantly showing off her bump in her sometimes very revealing looks.

Photo: Kevin Mazur / Getty

